Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading motorcycle manufacturer in India, Bajaj Auto has launched its CNG bike in India. The bike called ‘Freedom’ has been released in three variants – Disc LED, Drum LED and Drum. The booking for the same has already kickstarted in the country. However, the deliveries for vehicles will first start for Mumbai and Gujarat customers. Later, it will start arriving in other parts of the country.

The Bajaj Freedom gets 2 litre of CNG cylinder. The company has placed the CNG unit under the single seating arrangement. The motorcycle also features a 2-litre auxiliary petrol tank that sits just ahead of the seat.

When running purely on CNG, the bike will cover up to 102 kilometres per kilogram of CNG. The bike’s CNG-only range stands at 200 kilometres, which, in combination with the petrol tank mileage, will result in a range of up to 330 kilometres.The bike provides an impressive travelling cost of Rs 1 per km.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 125 cc single-cylinder engine with a peak power output of 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission. There is a common flap for the petrol and CNG refuelling ports. Riders can switch between using CNG or petrol using a switch on the left handlebar cube.

The top-end variant is offered with a disc brake up front, and an LED headlight. The mid-variant misses out the front disc brake, while the base variant, aside from featuring drum brakes on both ends, gets a non-LED headlight. The base Drum variant is offered with two colour options- Pewter Grey with yellow accents, and Ebony Black with red accents. The other two variants are offered with five colour options- Caribbean Blue, Racing Red, Cyber White, Pewter Grey with black accents, and Ebony Black with grey accents.