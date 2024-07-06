BBMP Locks Down Bank of Baroda and Post Office on MG Road Due to Rent Arrears

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated stringent measures against commercial entities failing to pay rent in the city. Specifically, the BBMP’s East Zone officials have locked down the Bank of Baroda and Post Office premises in the UPB Building on MG Road due to substantial rent arrears.

The issue arises from the entities’ failure to pay revised rent rates dating back to 2022, despite repeated reminders and notices from the corporation. Bank of Baroda owes ?17.56 crore in rent arrears, while the Post Office has accumulated ?2.32 crore in unpaid rent, prompting this enforcement action.

Both establishments have been tenants in the building since 2011, continuing to pay rent based on rates set nearly a decade ago. However, a revised rate was introduced in 2022, leading to significant arrears from that point onward.

This move underscores BBMP’s escalated efforts to recover outstanding dues from defaulting tenants citywide. Officials have signaled that similar actions will follow against other defaulters who do not promptly settle their pending rent obligations. The crackdown aims to reinforce the importance of meeting contractual obligations, particularly concerning rent payments, among all commercial tenants in Bengaluru.