BMC Removes 11,500 kg of Waste After India’s T20 WC Victory Parade

Following the jubilant celebration of India’s T20 World Cup victory along Marine Drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) swiftly responded by clearing an impressive 11,500 kg (11.5 metric tonnes) of waste. Despite the challenges posed by the large crowd, BMC officials managed to complete the cleanup operation by 8 am the next day.

The cleanup involved deploying compactors, dumpers, and specialized vehicles to tackle the aftermath of the celebration. BMC personnel, along with 25 laborers from NGOs, worked tirelessly overnight to ensure Marine Drive was spotless for morning walkers.

Thursday night saw Mumbai come alive as fans gathered along a 1.7-km parade route from the National Centre for Performing Arts to Wankhede Stadium. Thousands cheered on the Indian Cricket Team and the T20 World Cup trophy, creating a scene of excitement and joy. However, the aftermath left Marine Drive littered with debris ranging from plastic bottles to clothing and even lost shoes and slippers.

To swiftly address the post-celebration litter, BMC mobilized its resources promptly. By 11:30 pm, cleanup efforts were in full swing with vehicles collecting over nine metric tonnes of waste. The BMC’s comprehensive approach also included gathering recyclable materials like shoes and slippers, which were later sent for reprocessing.

The cleanup operation was well-received by the public, with many taking to social media to express gratitude to BMC workers for their efficient and diligent work overnight.