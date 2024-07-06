BMW launches BMW R 12 nineT and BMW R 12 in India: Details

Mumbai: The all-new BMW R 12 nineT and the all-new BMW R 12 have been launched in India. Both motorcycles will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU). Deliveries will commence from September 2024 onwards.

The all-new BMW R 12 nineT is priced at Rs 20,90,000, ex-showroom, and available in several color schemes – Base in Blackstorm metallic, Optional Style–Option 719 ‘Aluminium’ in brushed aluminium / Night Black solid paint and Optional Color San Remo Green metallic. The all-new BMW R 12 is priced at Rs 19,90,000, ex-showroom, and available in the following color schemes – Base in Blackstorm metallic, Optional Style – Option 719 in Avus Silver metallic, and optional Color Aventurine Red metallic.

Both models feature a 1,170cc, air/oil-cooled boxer engine. In BMW R 12 nineT, this engine delivers 80 kW (109 hp) at 7,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm. . In the R12, the engine generates 70 kW (95hp) at 6,500rpm and 110Nm at 6,000 rpm.

The BMW R 12 nineT sports a boxy, aluminium tank, brushed and clear-coated side panels, single-sided, peashooter-style dual exhausts, and gorgeous-looking spoke wheels. On the electronics front, the R 12 nineT comes equipped with cornering ABS, traction control, engine drag torque control, a keyless ride system, three riding modes, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.