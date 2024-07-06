Chia and Raspberry Overnight Oats Recipe

Here’s a simple and delicious recipe for Chia and Raspberry Overnight Oats:
Ingredients:
– 1/2 cup rolled oats
– 1/2 cup almond milk (or any milk of your choice)
– 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt (optional for extra creaminess)
– 1 tablespoon chia seeds
– 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup
– 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
– 1/2 cup fresh raspberries (plus extra for topping)
– 1 tablespoon chopped nuts (optional for topping)
– A pinch of salt
Instructions:
1. Combine Ingredients: In a jar or a bowl, combine the rolled oats, almond milk, Greek yogurt (if using), chia seeds, honey or maple syrup, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Stir well to combine.
2. Add Raspberries: Gently fold in the fresh raspberries. If you prefer a smoother texture, you can mash some of the raspberries before mixing them in.
3. Refrigerate: Cover the jar or bowl with a lid or plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight, or for at least 4 hours, to allow the oats and chia seeds to absorb the liquid and soften.
4. Serve: In the morning, give the oats a good stir. If the mixture is too thick for your liking, you can add a little more milk to reach your desired consistency.
5. Top and Enjoy: Top with additional fresh raspberries and chopped nuts, if desired. Enjoy your nutritious and tasty chia and raspberry overnight oats!
Tips:
– You can prepare multiple servings in separate jars for a quick grab-and-go breakfast throughout the week.
– Feel free to experiment with different fruits, nuts, and sweeteners to customize the recipe to your liking.
