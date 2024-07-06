Chia and Raspberry Overnight Oats Recipe

Here’s a simple and delicious recipe for Chia and Raspberry Overnight Oats:

Ingredients:

– 1/2 cup rolled oats

– 1/2 cup almond milk (or any milk of your choice)

– 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt (optional for extra creaminess)

– 1 tablespoon chia seeds

– 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

– 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

– 1/2 cup fresh raspberries (plus extra for topping)

– 1 tablespoon chopped nuts (optional for topping)

– A pinch of salt

Instructions:

1. Combine Ingredients: In a jar or a bowl, combine the rolled oats, almond milk, Greek yogurt (if using), chia seeds, honey or maple syrup, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Stir well to combine.

2. Add Raspberries: Gently fold in the fresh raspberries. If you prefer a smoother texture, you can mash some of the raspberries before mixing them in.

3. Refrigerate: Cover the jar or bowl with a lid or plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight, or for at least 4 hours, to allow the oats and chia seeds to absorb the liquid and soften.

4. Serve: In the morning, give the oats a good stir. If the mixture is too thick for your liking, you can add a little more milk to reach your desired consistency.

5. Top and Enjoy: Top with additional fresh raspberries and chopped nuts, if desired. Enjoy your nutritious and tasty chia and raspberry overnight oats!

Tips:

– You can prepare multiple servings in separate jars for a quick grab-and-go breakfast throughout the week.

– Feel free to experiment with different fruits, nuts, and sweeteners to customize the recipe to your liking.