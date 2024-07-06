Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 54,000 mark

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price crossed Rs 54,000 mark in Kerala. Yellow metal price surged sharply on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Gold is priced at Rs 54,120, up by Rs 520 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price remained at Rs 53,600 per 8 gram. On Thursday, gold price gained sharply by Rs 520 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7496.4 per gram up by Rs.1335.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6866.7 per gram up by Rs.1223. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.43%, .whereas in the last month it has been 1.92%. The cost of silver is Rs.90800.0 per kg up by Rs.600 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures were trading at Rs.73622 per 10 gram up by 0.122%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.92132 per kg down by 0.128%.

Gold price in the international market scaled to a six-week high at the $2,391 per ounce mark.