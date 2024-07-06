Govt suspends 14 engineers over bridge collapse incidents

Following several recent bridge collapses in Bihar, the state government has suspended 14 engineers, including three executive engineers, on Friday. These suspensions come in the wake of 10 bridge collapses occurring in the districts of Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj over a span of just 17 days. The most recent incident was reported from Saran district on Thursday.

The suspensions were enacted after a probe panel submitted its findings to the Water Resources Department (WRD). Chaitanya Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary of WRD, stated that the investigation revealed negligence and ineffective monitoring by the engineers as the primary reasons for the collapses of several small bridges and causeways in the state. Notably, Saran district experienced the collapse of three bridges within 24 hours.

In response to these incidents, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed officials to survey all old bridges in the state and identify those in need of immediate repairs. The government has also ordered a comprehensive investigation into the recent bridge collapses to prevent future occurrences.