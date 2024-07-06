Gulf country announces first day of Muharram 1446

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced the first day of Muharram. Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia announced the first day of Muharram as the crescent moon was not sighted on Friday, July 5.

‘The Crescent Sighting Committee of the Supreme Court decided that Saturday, 30/12/1445 AH according to the Umm Al Qura calendar, corresponding to July 6, 2024 AD, will be the completion of the month of Dhul Hijjah for the year 1445 AH as thirty days, and that Sunday, 1/1/1446 AH according to the Umm al-Qura calendar, corresponding to July 7, 2024 AD, will be the first day of the month of Muharram for the year 1446 AH,’ said the Supreme Court in a statement.

As per the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia , Hijri New Year will be celebrated on Sunday, July 7. Dhul Hijjah will be 30 days, with Saturday, July 6 being the last day of the month.

The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year and is the day on which the year count is incremented. The Islamic New Year is based on the lunar system and is subject to the sighting of the moon.