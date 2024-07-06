India to Face Zimbabwe in Five-Match T20 Series

India, the reigning T20 world champions, will face Zimbabwe in a five-match T20 cricket series at Harare Sports Club starting Saturday. This marks India’s first bilateral series in Zimbabwe since 2016, with all matches beginning at 4:30 PM IST and available for live streaming and telecast in India.

The Indian team, fresh from their T20 World Cup victory, will feature a much-changed lineup. Key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja have retired from T20s, while Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah are absent. Shubman Gill will captain the squad, which includes new faces such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravi Bishnoi. T20 debuts could be on the horizon for Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Tushar Deshpande.

Zimbabwe, coming off a 4-1 series loss to Bangladesh, did not qualify for the T20 World Cup. India has a strong record against Zimbabwe in T20 internationals, winning six out of eight encounters. The teams last met in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where India triumphed by 71 runs, thanks to a stellar performance by Suryakumar Yadav.