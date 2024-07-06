Indian Railways launches special train services from Bengaluru: Details

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) introduced special train services between Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru and Pandharpur stations. The special train service was launched due to heavy influx of devotees traveling for ‘darshan’ of Lord Vitthal at Pandharpur.

DETAILS OF SPECIAL TRAINS:

Train No. 06297/06298 – SMVT Bengaluru to Pandharpur– Departure: SMVT Bengaluru at 22:00 on July 6, 2024– Arrival: Pandharpur at 18:20 the following day– Return Journey: Pandharpur at 20:00 on July 7, 2024– Arrival: SMVT Bengaluru at 12:30 the next day

Train No. 06295/06296 – SMVT Bengaluru to Pandharpur– Departure: SMVT Bengaluru at 22:00 on July 7, 2024– Arrival: Pandharpur at 18:20 the following day– Return Journey: Pandharpur at 20:00 on July 6, & 8, 2024– Arrival: SMVT Bengaluru at 12:30 the next day

STOPS:

These special trains will halt at various stations including Tumkur, Gubbi, Nittur, Tiptur, Arsikere, Beerur, Chikkajajur, Davanagere, Harihara, Ranibennur, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa, Khanapur, Belagavi, Gokak Road, Ghataprabha, Rayabaga, Chinchali, Ugarkhurd, Miraj, Kavathe-Mahankal, Dhalagaon, and Sangole.

COACH COMPOSITION:

Train No. 06297/06298: AC First Class – 1, AC 2 Tier – 2, AC 3 Tier – 2, Sleeper Class – 6, General Second Class – 7, SLR/D – 2

Train No. 06295/06296: AC 2 Tier – 1, AC 3 Tier – 1, Sleeper Class – 12, General Second Class – 4, SLR/D – 2

For booking and detailed schedule information, passengers are advised to contact the helpline number 139 or visit the official SWR website.