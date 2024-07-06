JV firm delivers 35K AK-203 rifles to India

On the eve of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Russia, Indo-Russian Rifles Pvt Ltd (IRRPL) has successfully produced and transferred 35,000 Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles to the Indian Ministry of Defence, according to Rosoboronexport, the Russian state agency. Army sources confirmed that of the 35,000 rifles delivered, 10,000 have been distributed to units, while the remaining 25,000 will be handed over to troops after inspection.

Sergey Chemezov, director general of Rostec, highlighted that India is the first foreign customer to produce the 200th series of Kalashnikovs. The production aligns with the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiatives, incorporating technology transfer and aiming for 100% localization of AK-203 production. This approach demonstrates Russia’s competitive advantage in the modern arms market as a reliable supplier of top defense solutions.

Alexander Mikheev, director general of Rosoboronexport, added that all necessary equipment for increased localization has been shipped to the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. This enabled the timely production and delivery of 35,000 Kalashnikovs. In November 2021, the Defence Acquisition Council approved the manufacturing of AK-203 rifles, with a contract valued at over ?5,000 crore, leading to the production of 614,427 AK-203 rifles.