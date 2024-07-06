Kia launches new GTX trims for Sonet and Seltos SUVs in India: Details

Mumbai: Leading car manufacturer in the country, Kia has introduced new GTX trims for its Sonet and Seltos SUVs. The company has added the new GTX trims for the Sonet and Seltos models to close the gap between the current HTX+ and GTX+ trims.

The Kia Sonet gets a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor and front and rear parking sensors. It is also equipped with two 10.25-inch digital displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the car features ventilated seats in the front and a four-way electronically adjustable driver’s seat. The Sonet GTX model also gets an air purifier inside the cabin.

Also Read: This Asian country offers visa-free entry for some Indians: Details

The Kia Sonet GTX comes in two engine options i.e. a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. The petrol engine produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel engine pumps out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The turbo petrol engine comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the latter is linked to a six-speed automatic torque converter. This variant has been priced at Rs 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Sletos GTX is also slotted between the HTX+ and GTX+(S) trims. Similar to the Sonet GTX version, it comes with a 360-degree camera and a blind spot monitor on the instrument cluster. The car includes Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with 19 driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and automatic emergency braking. Furthermore, the Seltos GTX version gets 18-inch alloy wheels.

Other features include ventilated front seats, a dual-zone climate control system and two 10.25-inch touchscreen displays for infotainment and instrument cluster with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As for the engine, the Kia Seltos GTX version is also available in two engine options i.e. a 1.5 litre turbocharged Petrol engine that produces 158 bhp and gets a 7-speed DCT. Also, a 1.5-litre diesel engine which generates 114 bhp and gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.