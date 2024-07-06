Know how to delete your WhatsApp account

Mumbai: WhatsApp owned by Meta is one of the most popular instant messaging apps. It is used by more than 3 billion users around the world. If you have decided to delete your WhatsApp account and move to some other platform, you can easily do it.

A step-by-step guide on how to delete your WhatsApp account:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your Android phone.

Step 2. On Android, tap on the three-dot menu at the top right,

Step 3. Go to Settings, then tap on Account, and then select Delete My Account.

Step 4. Enter your registered mobile number in the full international format with the country code included.

Step 5. WhatsApp will ask for the reason for deleting your account, but you can skip this step if you prefer not to share the reason.

Step 6. Finally, tap ‘Delete my account’ to confirm the deletion process.