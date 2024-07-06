Know how to your WhatsApp display picture from unknown callers

Mumbai: Mumbai: WhatsApp owned by Meta is one of the most popular instant messaging apps. It is used by more than 3 billion users around the world.

Earlier, WhatsApp blocked the feature for taking screenshots of the profile photo. Now no one can take a screenshot of any profile photo from your contact list. Now, WhatsApp is introducing yet another security feature for the profile photo. The app users will be able to manually hide their profile pictures from the unknown people from viewing- as a safety update.

Also Read: Islamic New Year: Emirate in UAE announces free parking

Here is the full process to follow:

Open the WhatsApp application on your smartphone.

Click on the three dots in the top right corner of the app

There, click on the Settings option.

Go to the Account option under Settings.

There, you have to select the Privacy option

Click on the Profile Photo option where you will get 4 options:

Everyone

My Contacts

My Contacts except..

Nobody.

In case you do not want the unknown callers to see your display picture, then you need to select the My Contact option, which will restrict your picture only to the saved numbers which are there in your phonebook.