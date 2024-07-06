Lightning strikes in Bihar kill nine

In the past 24 hours, nine individuals were killed by lightning strikes across six districts in Bihar, including Jehanabad, Madhepura, East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran, and Supaul, as reported by officials on Saturday.

Expressing his condolences, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family members of each deceased. A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office detailed that Jehanabad saw three fatalities, Madhepura had two, and East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran, and Supaul each reported one death.

Chief Minister Kumar also urged the public to adhere to advisories from the Disaster Management Department to ensure safety during such incidents.