MHA Urges States to Coordinate with Agencies for Centre Safety

Following the announcement of the NEET-PG exam date on August 11, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed all state governments to ensure security at examination centers and coordinate with central agencies to make the process foolproof. This directive comes in response to the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, prompting Union ministries and central agencies to hold meetings with state DGPs and relevant Union ministries to uphold the credibility of the examination centers.

A senior official stated that the MHA has asked state governments to secure NEET-PG exam centers and coordinate with central agencies involved in conducting the exams. Officials have established procedures for future exams, which include deploying representatives from local police, the concerned ministry, and the testing agency at each exam center.

The CBI, investigating the NEET-UG paper leak cases, has conducted raids in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gujarat, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals. Sanjeev Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind behind the incident, remains at large.