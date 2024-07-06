Misleading Ads for Unhealthy Food Products Continue Unchecked

A recent study by the Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi) has found that misleading advertisements for high-fat, sugar, or salt (HFSS) products are increasing in India due to legal loopholes and insufficient monitoring. These ads often use emotional appeals, celebrity endorsements, and sensory triggers to make unhealthy foods appear attractive while concealing crucial ingredient information, which violates regulations. The report calls for regulatory revisions and stricter monitoring to address these issues, suggesting that the Food Safety Regulatory Authority (FSSAI) should require ads to disclose the content of nutrients like sugar, salt, and fat to combat rising obesity and diabetes.

The study, titled ‘Fifty Shades of Food Advertising,’ analyzed 50 advertisements and found that many violated the Consumer Protection Act 2019 by hiding important nutritional details. Nearly half of these ads featured prominent Bollywood celebrities, making the products more enticing to the public. The report emphasizes the need for a clear definition of misleading advertisements, as the current lack of clarity allows companies to exploit these gaps. Dr. Arun Gupta, a paediatrician and NAPi convenor, noted that aggressive marketing of HFSS products is replacing traditional diets in India, contributing to the country’s growing obesity and diabetes rates.

Dr. Gupta and other experts recommend that advertisements clearly disclose nutrient contents to inform consumers better. They suggest proposing a public health bill in Parliament to address obesity and its related economic burden. The study also criticized the FSSAI for its slow response to misleading advertisements, noting that despite identifying numerous cases, no fines have been imposed. Dr. Nupur Bidla, a NAPi member, highlighted this delay as a significant injustice to consumers, allowing companies to continue benefiting from deceptive advertising while public health suffers.