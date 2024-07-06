Modi, Putin to Discuss Ukraine and Indo-Pacific Cooperation

India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra announced that Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will co-chair the 22nd Russia-India Annual Summit in Moscow on July 9. They will engage in private and delegation-level discussions, focusing on strengthening economic ties, particularly boosting Indian exports. Modi will arrive in Moscow on July 8, with the aim of addressing the trade imbalance that saw Indian exports at $4 billion and imports at nearly $60 billion.

Kwatra highlighted the growing investment ties between India and Russia, especially in the energy, banking, railways, and steel sectors. He emphasized Russia’s role in supporting India’s energy security and defense needs, mentioning the operational and ongoing work at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. Despite recent geopolitical challenges, the “special and privileged strategic partnership” between India and Russia remains robust. Kwatra also noted India’s careful navigation of UN and G7 sanctions while maintaining its national interests and continuing trade with Russia.

Prime Minister Modi’s agenda for the summit includes reviewing bilateral issues such as defense, trade, investment, energy cooperation, and cultural exchanges. They will also discuss regional and global developments, including the situation in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. Additionally, connectivity projects like the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor, and Chabahar port will be key topics. Outcome documents from these discussions will be announced next week.