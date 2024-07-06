Mumbai Traffic Restrictions for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced road closures and traffic restrictions due to the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Roads leading to the Jio World Convention Centre will have restricted access from 4:00 pm to midnight on July 5, and from 1:00 pm to midnight between July 12 and 15. Anant, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will tie the knot on July 12.

Key road closures include the Latika Road, which will function as a one-way from Ambani Square to Laxmi Tower Junction, and Avenue 3 Road, which will be one-way from Kautilya Bhavan to the American Consulate. Additionally, vehicular traffic will not be allowed on the Kurla MTNL Road from Laxmi Tower Junction through several key points, including Dhirubai Ambani Square Avenue Lane-3 and the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, to Hotel Trident. Alternate routes have been provided for commuters arriving from One BKC and those coming from Kurla, MTNL Junction, Platina Junction, and Diamond Junction towards the BKC connector bridge.

Further, traffic from Bharat Nagar, One BKC, and Godrej BKC Road will be restricted at Jio Convention Centre Gate No. 23. Vehicles will need to turn right at Kautilya Bhavan and proceed via Avenue 1 road behind the Insurance Institute Office to reach the American Consulate. Vehicles from MTNL Junction will be restricted at Signature/Road Sun Tech Building from proceeding towards the American Consulate and Jio World Convention Centre, with drivers advised to follow alternate routes via Dhirubai Ambani School and Avenue 1 road.