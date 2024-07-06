NEET-UG Counseling Delayed Due to Paper Leak, New Date Pending

The NEET UG 2024 counselling process has been postponed indefinitely, despite the Supreme Court’s decision not to delay it. Originally, the All-India Quota (AIQ) seat counselling was set to begin on July 6. The Supreme Court, under CJI DY Chandrachud, is scheduled to hear various pleas concerning NEET UG 2024 on July 8.

The counselling process involves several rounds where qualified students must register, pay fees, choose and lock their preferences, upload documents, and report in person to their designated institutes. The 15% AIQ seats are offered by government colleges, federal and deemed universities, ESIC medical colleges, and the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune.

Additionally, the National Testing Agency has released the retest results for 813 candidates, resulting in a revised topper list of 61, down from 67. Six candidates who previously scored perfect marks with grace did not achieve the same on the retest but still scored over 680 points.