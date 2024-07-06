Nihang Sikhs’ Video Threatens Shiv Sena’s Sandeep Thapar, Sparks Outrage

In a shocking daylight attack in Ludhiana, Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar, 58, was critically injured when a group of Nihang Sikhs wielding swords assaulted him. The incident occurred near Civil Hospital as Thapar returned from an event marking the death anniversary of NGO Samvedna Trust’s founder, BJP leader Ravinder Arora. Despite his attempts to engage peacefully, one of the attackers struck him with a sword, as captured in CCTV footage, and the assailants fled on Thapar’s vehicle.

ASI Sukhwant Singh, Thapar’s accompanying officer, rushed him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The attack, which happened just meters from a police post, led to the arrest of two suspects, Sarabjit Singh Saba and Harjot Singh alias Jota, both from Ludhiana. Authorities confirmed the attackers’ identities, including Tehal Singh Ladi of Amritsar, residing at Nihang Sikhs Chhawni in Shiv Shakti colony.

The assault has ignited political uproar, with accusations against Punjab Police for reducing Thapar’s security detail shortly before the attack. Shiv Sena (Punjab) chief Rajiv Tandon criticized the security cuts, while BJP leaders and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding his resignation over the deteriorating law and order situation. Protests and calls for immediate action underscore the community’s heightened concerns over safety and justice as investigations continue.