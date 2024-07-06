PM Modi Invites UK’s New PM Keir Starmer to Visit India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with the newly elected British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, reaffirming their commitment to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and strengthening economic ties. A day after congratulating Starmer on his decisive victory in the UK general elections, Modi invited him to visit India.

Modi shared the news on X, stating, “Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust IN-GB economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good.”

Both leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation across various sectors. Modi also praised outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his leadership in strengthening India-UK relations.