Simple home remedies for ear infections

There are several easy home remedies for curing ear infections.

Coconut oil: The liposomal lauric acids present in coconut oil have antimicrobial properties. Coconut oil also possesses analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, making this a complete home remedy to treat ear infection and its related symptoms.

What you need are Coconut oil, a dropper and a cotton ball.

Know how to do:

Put a couple of drops of liquid coconut oil in the ear. Open and close your jaw a few times so that the oil reaches all corners of the ear canal.

Place the cotton ball in your ear so that the oil doesn’t leak out.

Leave it in for 15 to 20 minutes.

How Often You Need To Do This

Do this twice a day.

Salt Sock: The heat will gently draw out any moisture, and the salt will absorb it. This will reduce the swelling and the pain.

Take 1/2 cup sea salt and a clean sock.

Know how to use:

Heat the salt in a pan or microwave for five minutes.

Put the salt into the sock and tie it into a ball by closing the open end with a band.

Wait till it is bearably hot. Tilt your head slightly and gently place this on the ear or you could lie down with the salt sock under your ear.