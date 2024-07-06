Simple ways to overcome impaired ejaculation

Delayed ejaculation also known as impaired ejaculation is a condition in which it takes an extended period of sexual stimulation for men to reach orgasm and release semen from the penis. This can be a temporary or a lifelong problem. Possible causes of delayed ejaculation include certain chronic health conditions, surgeries and medications. Treatment for delayed ejaculation depends on the underlying cause.

As per experts, healthy attitudes toward sexuality and one’s own genitals helps prevent delayed ejaculation. One cannot always control a sexual response. This is just as one cannot force himself to go to sleep or to perspire. The harder one tries to have a certain sexual response, the more it becomes inhibited.

Also Read: Know the things that make women angry of their men

To overcome this, one should absorb himself in the pleasure of the moment. Stop worrying about whether or when he will ejaculate will also help to overcome this problem.

The partner should create a relaxed atmosphere, free of pressure. Any fears or anxieties, such as fear of pregnancy or disease, should be openly discussed.