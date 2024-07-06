SpiceJet Bengaluru-bound Passengers Stranded Overnight in Airport

Passengers on SpiceJet Airlines flight SG 8151 to Bengaluru faced distress when they were unexpectedly stuck on the tarmac at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for over 12 hours due to crew mismanagement. This incident occurred on June 5, leaving more than 60 passengers, including elderly individuals and children, confined inside the aircraft without adequate provisions.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 7:40 PM, was indefinitely delayed after the pilot failed to report due to unforeseen circumstances. Passengers remained on board overnight due to a technical issue that prevented the flight from leaving the Delhi runway.

During this extended ordeal, passengers vented their frustration and anger on social media, citing poor communication and the airline’s failure to provide basic necessities like food and snacks. Many passengers, who had paid substantial amounts for their tickets, expressed disappointment with what they perceived as the airline’s neglect in ensuring passenger comfort and safety.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism online, with calls for accountability directed at SpiceJet’s crew and management. Despite the backlash, SpiceJet Airlines has not yet issued a formal statement addressing the incident or outlining measures to resolve the concerns raised by affected passengers.