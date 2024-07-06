This Asian country offers visa-free entry for some Indians: Details

Manila: The Philippines has decided to allow visa-free entry for some Indians. According to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Indian tourists may be granted a visa-free entry for an initial stay not exceeding fourteen (14) days provided they possess valid or unexpired American, Japanese, Australian, Canadian, Schengen, Singapore or UK visa, or permanent residence permit from these states.

Other requirements include:

Passport should be valid at least six (6) months beyond the authorised period of stay

Return or onward ticket to the next country of destination

No derogatory record with the Philippine Bureau of Immigration, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and International Police (Interpol)

DFA added the 14-day visa free entry may be extended by an additional 7 days for a maximum stay of twenty-one (21) days.

Also Read: Airport in UAE announces restrictions: Details

The tourist visa for qualified Indians, however, is non-convertible to other visa categories, meaning the purpose of their visit to the Philippines must be strictly for tourism. Business travellers are required to secure appropriate visas.

For a stay longer than 14 days, they may apply for a visa at the Philippine Consulate General, Embassy, or any Foreign Service Post in a country that requires entry visas to Indians.

In the UAE, holders of residence visa issued in Dubai and the Northern Emirates (i.e. Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm al Quwain, and Fujairah) should apply at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai. For applicants with UAE visas issued in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, they should apply at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi.