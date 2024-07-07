7 Dead in Surat Six-Storey Building Collapse

Officials reported on Sunday that seven bodies were recovered from the debris following the collapse of a six-story building in Surat’s Sachin Pali village. The residential building, which had 30 apartments but only five occupied, collapsed amid continuous heavy rains over the past few days. The seventh body was recovered at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The collapse, which occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, resulted in one woman being rescued and 15 others injured. The building, constructed in 2017, housed five families at the time of the incident. Some residents were fortunate to be away at work, while others, working night shifts, were tragically caught asleep inside their homes.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as locals rushed to rescue those trapped under the rubble. Despite being relatively new, the structure was largely abandoned and in disrepair, with most apartments vacant and decrepit, according to officials.