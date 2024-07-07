Assam Floods: Heavy Rain Causes 58 Deaths, Displaces Thousands: ASDMA

Devastating floods in Assam over the past month have resulted in the loss of 58 lives and affected more than 23 lakh people, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The floods have caused widespread damage to infrastructure, including road closures, significant livestock losses, and extensive crop damage, leaving hundreds displaced.

The Brahmaputra River and nine other rivers have risen above the danger mark in multiple districts including Neamatighat, Tezpur, Dhubri, and Goalpara. Although the water levels are gradually receding, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma noted the ongoing challenges posed by the swollen rivers.

In response to the crisis, 577 relief camps have been set up across 27 districts, providing shelter to more than 5,26,000 affected individuals. Distribution centers have also been established to provide essential food and aid to those in need. The floods have submerged 3,535 villages under 107 revenue circles and inundated 68,768.5 hectares of crop area, affecting over 15 lakh animals.

The latest reports from ASDMA on July 6 confirmed additional casualties, including drownings in Charaideo and fatalities in Goalpara, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia districts. Dhubri remains the worst-hit district, followed by Cachar and Darrang, with a total of 29 districts affected. Chief Minister Sarma visited affected areas, offering condolences to families and urging intensified search efforts for missing individuals. He has also been actively assessing flood situations and coordinating relief efforts in various districts.