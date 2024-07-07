Beware of Fraudulent Loan Apps, Government Alerts

The government has issued a warning against the online loan app, CashExpand-U Finance Assistant. Cyber Dost, the government’s cybercrime department, announced this alert on its official X handle, stating that the app has been removed from the Google Play Store.

“Beware! The CashExpand-U Finance Assistant – Loan app is known to be associated with hostile foreign entities. #LoanApps #Cybercrime #DigitalSafety #Lending #I4C #MHA #Cyberdost #Cybersecurity #CyberSafeIndia,” read the X post.

Cyber Dost emphasized that the app is managed by foreign entities with potentially malicious intent. Users are advised to immediately delete the CashExpand-U Finance Assistant app from their devices to protect their personal data from being compromised.

While obtaining small loans has become more convenient through such lending apps, it poses significant risks. Using these apps may lead to breaches of financial information, making them unreliable and dangerous for users.

To ensure digital safety, users must be cautious and avoid such loan apps that may expose their sensitive data to hostile entities. Stay informed and prioritize cybersecurity to safeguard your financial information.