Char Dham Yatra paused due to IMD heavy rain alert; Details inside

Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand halted due to IMD’s heavy rain alert for July 7-8. Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey announced the temporary suspension late Saturday, advising pilgrims to remain in their current locations for safety amid forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall across all districts of Uttarakhand. The decision aims to prevent potential hazards such as landslides and ensure the safety of pilgrims. Pandey urged pilgrims not to proceed beyond Rishikesh until weather conditions improve, emphasizing the importance of waiting for clear skies before continuing their journey.

In response to the IMD’s alert, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed disaster management officials to maintain vigilance across all districts. He emphasized swift response protocols, directing the State Emergency Operations Center and District Emergency Operations Centers to act promptly on any disaster-related information to safeguard lives and mitigate risks. The annual Char Dham Yatra, which includes visits to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, attracts numerous pilgrims each year. However, the region’s susceptibility to heavy rainfall and landslides underscores the necessity for precautionary measures during such weather alerts.