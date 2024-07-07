FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Modi 3.0’s First Budget on July 23

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the Budget Session 2024 will begin on July 22 and run until August 12, with the Union Budget to be presented in the Lok Sabha on July 23. He stated that the President of India has approved the government’s proposal for this session, noting that it will proceed subject to the requirements of Parliamentary business.

This session will feature the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term, amid high expectations. President Droupadi Murmu has indicated that the budget will include several historic steps aimed at social and economic reforms, underscoring the government’s commitment to transformative policies.

Earlier in the year, an interim budget was presented in February due to the Lok Sabha elections held from April to June. This upcoming budget is expected to further elaborate on the government’s priorities and introduce key measures to drive India’s growth and development.