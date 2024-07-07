ITBP Recruitment 2024 : 112 Head Constable Positions

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has announced the recruitment of 112 Head Constable (Education and Stress Counselor) positions for 2024. Applications are currently being accepted on the official ITBP website until August 5, 2024. Candidates must be between 20 to 25 years old as of the application closing date.

Eligibility criteria include possessing a degree from a recognized university with psychology as a subject or a degree accompanied by a Bachelor of Education (BEd) or Bachelor of Teaching (BT) or its equivalent.

The selection process involves a recruitment test consisting of a written exam and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) along with a Physical Standard Test (PST). The written exam is worth 100 marks and includes objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) across various subjects: General English (10 marks), General Hindi (10 marks), General Awareness (10 marks), Quantitative Aptitude & Simple Reasoning (10 marks), and Psychology (60 marks). The Psychology section covers General Psychology, Intelligence and Creativity, Problem Solving, Personality, Attitude, Stereotypes, Prejudice and Discrimination, Group Dynamics, Psychopathology, Counseling Psychology, and Managing Human Resources.

Male candidates from the UR, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, female candidates, and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from this fee.

For more details and to apply, visit [ITBP Recruitment](https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/rect/statics/news).