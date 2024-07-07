Kulgam Encounter: 4 terrorists killed, 2 Soldiers lost lives

In an encounter with security forces in Modergam Village, Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, at least four terrorists were killed, according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday. The operation also resulted in the deaths of two soldiers. Security forces initiated a cordon-and-search operation in Modergam, south Kashmir, after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

The search operation escalated into a gunfight when terrorists opened fire on the security personnel. The encounters took place in the Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam areas of the district. Officials reported that contact with the terrorists was made during the cordon-and-search operation in Frisal Chinnigam. Four terrorists have been killed, and their bodies have been located, according to the officials.

Inspector General of Police for Kashmir, V K Birdhi, visited the scene and informed reporters that the operation is still ongoing. While some terrorist bodies have been spotted, the situation remains fluid. Birdhi emphasized that the encounter site is in a remote part of the district, away from the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. He praised the efforts of the J-K Police and security forces in tracking and neutralizing terrorist movements, calling the elimination of these terrorists a significant achievement.