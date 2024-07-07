Kulgam Encounter: Sixth Terrorist’s Body Found as Search Continues in J&K

In ongoing operations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, security forces have neutralized six terrorists, discovering the sixth body on the second day of the search operation on Sunday (July 7). This follows a fierce encounter on Saturday that also claimed the lives of two soldiers.

Officials reported that the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Modergam village, south Kashmir, based on credible intelligence regarding terrorist presence. The operation escalated into a gun battle when the terrorists opened fire on the approaching security personnel, according to a police official. On Saturday, drone technology was employed to assist in locating and assessing the terrorists’ bodies, officials confirmed.

VK Birdhi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Kashmir, visited the encounter site and affirmed the ongoing nature of the operation. “While some bodies of terrorists have been spotted, the encounter is yet to be concluded,” he told reporters. Birdhi praised the vigilance and efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces in tracking terrorist movements, emphasizing the significance of this achievement for the security forces.