Local train services halted after heavy rains

Local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations in Maharashtra’s Thane district were halted on Sunday morning due to heavy rains and a fallen tree, according to officials. The disruption occurred when soil came onto the tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations, compounded by a tree falling near Vashind station, impacting rail traffic along the busy Kalyan-Kasara route. A spokesperson from Central Railway (CR) confirmed the suspension of services and noted that tracks were deemed unsafe around 6:30 am.

The incident also saw an overhead equipment (OHE) pole tilt, causing the pantograph of the Mumbai-bound Punjab Mail train to become entangled near Vashind. Restoration efforts commenced immediately, aiming to clear the tracks swiftly. CR officials reported diverting trains through alternate routes via Kalyan-Lonavala-Pune-Miraj-Londa-Madgaon due to waterlogging between Vasind and Khadavli sections.

The disruption affects Mumbai’s suburban network, crucial for over 30 lakh daily commuters in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. Long-distance trains either diverted or shortened their routes due to the waterlogging and safety concerns along the affected stretch.