Majority of Indians Opt for Healthier Snacks After Reading Ingredients: Report

A recent survey involving over 6,000 participants across India reveals that 73% of Indians actively check ingredient lists and nutritional information before purchasing snacks. The Healthy Snacking Report 2024, released recently, underscores a growing trend towards health-conscious snacking among consumers.

The report highlights that a significant majority of those surveyed (93%) express a preference for transitioning to healthier snack options after scrutinizing labels, reflecting a demand for transparency and healthier choices in the marketplace. This trend is driven by increasing concerns over food adulteration and the presence of harmful substances in commonly consumed items like spices and confectionaries. The survey further notes that nearly 60% of respondents now prefer natural and additive-free snacks, such as nuts, seeds, and whole grains. Makhanas (foxnuts) and dry fruits have particularly gained popularity, with 67% of Indians choosing these nutrient-rich options as their go-to snacks.

Interestingly, the study also reveals generational preferences, with makhanas being favored by 59% of millennials, 49% of Gen Z, and 47% of Gen X, indicating broad appeal across different age groups. Moreover, over 70% of respondents prefer to snack during their evening tea or coffee breaks. Despite the growing preference for healthier snacks, the survey highlights cost as a significant barrier, with 58% of participants citing high retail prices as a deterrent to making the switch to healthier alternatives. Conducted by the snacking brand Farmley, the survey provides valuable insights into evolving consumer behaviors and preferences in the Indian snacking market.