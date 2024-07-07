Mayawati Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on Armstrong Murder Case

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday accused the Tamil Nadu government of negligence in investigating the murder of state BSP chief K Armstrong, who was fatally attacked near his residence on July 5. During her visit to Chennai, where she paid respects to Armstrong, Mayawati expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation, particularly regarding crimes against Dalit leaders. She criticized the state government for failing to apprehend the main perpetrators and called for the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if justice is not swiftly delivered.

Mayawati highlighted that Armstrong’s murder reflects a broader threat to the Dalit community, urging the government to take decisive action to ensure their protection. She emphasized that many Dalit leaders now fear for their lives and demanded a thorough investigation into the case. Mayawati warned that if the state government refuses to hand over the case to the CBI, it implies their complicity in the crime.

Mayawati urged BSP supporters to seek justice through lawful means and cautioned against vigilantism, emphasizing that the weaker sections of society must uphold the law. Armstrong, 52, was attacked by assailants disguised as food delivery personnel outside his home in Perambur. The incident, captured on CCTV, led to the apprehension of at least eight suspects connected to the crime. The BSP and Mayawati now await decisive action from the authorities to bring Armstrong’s killers to justice.