Mumbai Traffic Advisory for Ambani Wedding Sparks Controversy

Mumbai Police have released a statement outlining traffic restrictions and diversions around Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Jio World Convention Centre ahead of the highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from July 12 to 15, 2024. The advisory aims to manage the influx of guests and VIPs expected at the venue.

The announcement has stirred public discontent, with social media users questioning the disruption caused by private events like weddings. Many expressed frustration over the perceived prioritization of personal celebrations over public convenience, suggesting that such events should not inconvenience ordinary citizens.

The wedding festivities, including the main ceremonies starting from July 12, are set to attract a glittering array of Bollywood celebrities and international stars. Amidst the preparations, authorities are under pressure to balance the smooth conduct of private events with ensuring minimal disruption to the daily lives of Mumbai residents.