Over 1600 Dengue Cases Reported in Kerala in July

Kerala is experiencing a sharp increase in dengue cases, with over 1,600 suspected cases reported in July, according to the latest report from the Kerala Health Department. As of Friday, the state recorded 1,693 suspected dengue cases, out of which 493 have been confirmed. Additionally, a staggering 55,000 people sought medical attention for fever-related symptoms this month, indicating a widespread outbreak.

Friday saw a significant rise in fever cases across Kerala, with 11,438 individuals seeking medical care. Among them, 330 cases were suspected to be dengue, with 109 confirmed cases. Malappuram district reported the highest number of fever cases at 2,159, while Thrissur district recorded the most suspected dengue cases with 62. Idukki district had the highest number of confirmed dengue cases at 31.

Unfortunately, three more deaths due to fever were reported on Friday alone. In 2024, Kerala has documented a total of 22,959 suspected dengue cases, out of which 8,495 have been confirmed. The state has also reported a staggering 12,57,900 fever cases this year. Dengue has claimed 22 lives so far, while seven deaths have been attributed to fever.

The release of comprehensive disease figures was delayed due to a strike by unpaid National Health Mission (NHM) staff. However, following the finance department’s allocation of Rs 45 crore for NHM employees, the figures were eventually published. The government has not provided an official reason for the delay in releasing these critical health statistics.