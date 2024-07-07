Security Forces Pursue Maoists in Wayanad Jungles Following Landmine Discovery

Following the unearthing of a landmine planted by Maoists in Makkimala, security forces have launched a widespread search operation across areas known for Maoist activity in Wayanad district. The operation was prompted by intelligence indicating the storage of explosives in Makkimala and similar sites. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is slated to take charge of the case soon.

The search spans multiple villages, agricultural lands, and settlements within forested regions known to harbor Maoist elements. Led by the Special Operation Group (SOG), Thunderbolt, and the Kannur Wayanad Bomb Squad, the investigation focuses on key locations such as Kodakkad, where another landmine was recently found, as well as Kambamala and Mele Thalapuzha. Advanced equipment and trained explosive detection dogs are being deployed to ensure a meticulous sweep.

Intelligence agencies had intercepted information indicating plans by the Maoists from Kabani Dal for a significant attack, prompting heightened vigilance. This followed the discovery of a landmine in Kodakkad, a tactic commonly used by Maoists in their operational areas. Consequently, security forces have adjusted their tactics under Thunderbolt and SOG directives to enhance forest patrol measures in Kerala.

Reports suggest the Kabani Dal, led by Commander CP Moideen with just four members, specializes in bomb-making, raising concerns about additional explosive devices in the region. Authorities are not only intensifying search efforts but also conducting awareness campaigns to curb local support for the Maoists and prevent further incidents.