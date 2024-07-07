Thiruvambady’s Power Disconnection Drama and Intervention

In a significant turn of events regarding the power supply disconnection controversy in Thiruvambady, Thamarassery tehsildar stepped in to mediate and resolve the issue amidst ongoing protests. Acting on the instructions of the Kozhikode district collector, the tehsildar arrived at Razak’s residence on Sunday evening to hold conciliatory talks. Accompanied by Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials and the police, the tehsildar aimed to reach an amicable resolution to the dispute.

The conflict arose when KSEB officials faced resistance and an alleged attack by Razak’s sons, leading to the disconnection of power supply to Razak’s house. The officials prepared an affidavit for Razak to sign, which included a promise that his family members would refrain from causing any trouble to KSEB officials in the future. Additionally, the affidavit contained a statement of regret over the incident involving Razak’s sons.

However, despite the tehsildar’s efforts and the presence of law enforcement, the power supply has not yet been restored. Razak’s family refused to agree to the terms outlined in the affidavit, maintaining their stance against the conditions set by the KSEB officials. The situation remains unresolved, with the family standing firm in their refusal to sign the affidavit, prolonging the power disconnection issue in Thiruvambady.