Two-Year-Old Girl’s Body Found in Thrissur Well

On Saturday, July 6, a two-year-old girl named Amaya was found drowned in a well at Nellikunnu. She was the daughter of Mullakkal Suresh Babu and Jisha. Amaya was discovered in the well at around 11 pm, and the Kunnamkulam fire rescue team was called to retrieve her body.

Amaya’s disappearance that night led to a frantic search. Tragically, her mother Jisha found her lifeless body in the well at around 11:15 pm. Jisha immediately informed the neighbors, who then contacted the Erumapetty police. This initiated a formal investigation into the tragic incident.

The Kunnamkulam fire rescue team recovered Amaya’s body, and she was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital. Her body has been moved to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination and will be handed over to her family afterward. A police team, led by Erumapetty sub-inspector Mahesh, also arrived at the scene following the report.