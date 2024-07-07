Union Minister Suresh Gopi urges promotion of tourism beyond religion and caste

Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi underscored the importance of expanding tourism beyond political, caste, and religious boundaries. In a meeting with Kerala Tourism Development Association (KTDA) officials, he highlighted Kerala’s untapped tourism potential and called for a more inclusive approach to fully exploit it.

Gopi pointed out the significant opportunities within the spiritual tourism sector and encouraged tour operators to create and market new spiritual tourism circuits in Kerala and South India, particularly targeting international markets. The KTDA officials presented a memorandum outlining the specific needs and requirements of Kerala’s tourism industry to the Union Minister.

The Union Minister assured the KTDA delegation that their concerns would be addressed. The delegation, including General Convener S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, General Secretary Kottukal Krishnakumar, Treasurer CG Nair, Patron MR Narayanan, Secretary Prasad Manjali, and State Committee Member Vijayakumar, discussed their demands with the Minister during the meeting.