4 soldiers martyred, 6 injured as terrorists attack Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir

Kathua: 4 Indian Army personnel were killed and 6 injured after terrorists attacked a military convoy in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Monday afternoon. The Army vehicles were on a routine patrol on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road when attacked about 150 km from Kathua.

As per reports, terrorists threw a grenade and then opened fire at the convoy. The security forces retaliated but the terrorists fled into the nearby forest. Reinforcements were then rushed in and a search operation was launched to track down the terrorists. Officials said there is intermittent firing going on between the terrorists and the security forces.

This is the second attack on the Indian Army in the Jammu region in the past 48 hours. On Sunday an Army camp in Rajouri district was attacked. One soldier was injured.

Today’s attack came 24 hours after 6 terrorists were killed across 2 separate encounters in J&K’s Kulgam district. The encounters, which began on Saturday, also claimed the lives of 2 soldiers, including a para-trooper, while another soldier sustained injuries.

The killed terrorists were identified as Yawar Bashir Dar, Zahid Ahmad Dar, Tawheed Ahmad Rather, Shakeel ah Wani, Faisal and Adil.

Para Commando and Lance Naik Pradeep Nain was killed in action in Modergam, while Havaldar Raj Kumar of 1 Rashtriya Rifles was killed in action in the Frisal area.