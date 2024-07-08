African Swine Fever outbreak in Thrissur leads to culling of 310 pigs

The central government reported on Sunday that 310 pigs were culled in Thrissur district, Kerala, in response to an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) confirmed in Madakkatharan Panchayath. The Animal Husbandry Department swiftly deployed Rapid Response Teams on July 5 to manage the situation, carrying out targeted culling and safe disposal of pigs within a 1-kilometer radius of the affected area, according to a statement from the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

This development underscores the ongoing battle against ASF in India, which first appeared in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in May 2020 and has since spread to approximately 24 states and union territories across the country. In response to the outbreak, authorities have implemented strict measures including halting the distribution of pork from affected areas, closing related shops, and restricting the transportation of pigs, pork, and fodder into and out of the infected zone until further notice.

African Swine Fever is a highly contagious and often fatal viral disease that affects both domestic and wild pigs. The virus can spread through direct contact with infected pigs, contaminated feed or surfaces, and can also be transmitted by ticks, particularly soft ticks of the Ornithodoros genus, as well as through ingestion of contaminated pork products.