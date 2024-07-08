Air India to operate direct flight services to this country: Details

New Delhi: The national air carrier of India, Air India has announced a new direct flight service to Malaysia. The airline will operate direct flight services from Delhi to Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur. The non-stop flight service will start from 15 September 2024.

Air India will use its two-class configured Airbus A320neo aircraft, which will be operated daily on newly added route. Flight AI384 will be used to take passengers from Delhi to Kuala Lumpur. It will depart at 1300 Hrs and reach the destination at 2100 Hrs. The return flight will leave Kuala Lumpur airport for Delhi at 0830 Hrs and reach the capital city at 1125 Hrs.

Meanwhile, Air India currently operates non-stop flights to five points in Southeast Asia from India. The list includes Bangkok, Singapore, and Phuket (Thailand), Yangon (Myanmar) and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).