Asian Doubles Squash Championships: Abhay Singh wins men’s doubles and mixed doubles titles

Johor: In the Asian Doubles Squash Championships, India’s Abhay Singh won both the men’s doubles and mixed doubles titles in Johor, Malaysia. The Indian team of Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar defeated Malaysia’s Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal in the men’s doubles final by 11-4, 11-5.

Abhay combined with Joshna Chinappa clinch the mixed doubles title. The third-seeded Indians toppled Hong Kong’s Tong Tsz Wing and Tang Ming Hong 11-8, 10-11, and 11-5 in the final.

In the semi-final fixture, the Abhay-Velavan duo defeated the Japanese pair of Tomotaka Endo and Naoki Hayashi 11-9, 11-2. Abhay and Joshna defeated the Hong Kong pair of Cheng Nga Ching and Lai Cheuk Nam Matthew 11-8, 11-10, in the mixed doubles semi-finals.