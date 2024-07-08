Ayurvedic herbs that can help you boost your sex life

Aphrodisiacs are foods and herbs that will increase libido. In Ayurveda, aphrodisiacs are not merely substances that cause sexual excitation they provide nutrition to nourish and sustain the entire reproductive system.

Here are some aphrodisiacs recommended by Ayurveda for improving sex life:

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha have the ability to stimulate the production of nitric oxide in the body. This causes a dilatation of the blood vessels that carry blood to the genitals, leading to increased sexual desire. Consume around 2 grams of Ashwagandha powder every evening.

Shatavari: Shatavari has tonic and calming properties. It increases energy levels and helps to regulate the levels of the female hormones. Although primarily prescribed for women, Shatavari is also considered useful to increase the sex drive in men too.

Prepare a decoction by crushing the fresh roots of Shatavari, adding this to water and simmering on a medium flame for a few minutes. Alternatively, use Shatavari powder in a dose ranging from 3 to 6 grams.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about vegan condoms

Gokshura: Also called Gokhru, it has the property of increasing the secretion of the hormone testosterone and therefore, exhibits aphrodisiac properties, causing sexual arousal in both women and men. In men, Gokhru is believed to also increase the levels of nitric oxide, leading to easier erections that are sustained for longer. In women, it also helps to keep levels of prolactin low and this contributes to its aphrodisiac properties because prolactin tends to reduce sexual desire.

Shilajit: This herbo-mineral drugs is obtained from the Himalayan mountain. It is said to contain the fossilized forms of valuable medicinal plants. It is known to contain several minerals and the organic compound called fulvic acid that contribute to its action. Animal studies have shown that Shilajit helps to increase spermatogenesis, testosterone levels, sperm counts and sperm motility in men and ovogenesis in women. Besides, it has shown stress-relieving properties and this may also contribute to its aphrodisiac effects.

Ginseng: It is root that is widely used in traditional Chinese medicine. By its action on the blood vessels of the penis, it helps to improve erections; through its tonic action on the body. It also improves energy levels by increasing levels of the neurotransmitters norepinephrine and dopamine reducing stress and enhancing their mood.