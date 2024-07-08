Bihar Police Arrest 12, Including Women, in Darbhanga in CTET Impersonation Scam

Bihar Police arrested 12 individuals, including two women, in Darbhanga on Sunday for allegedly impersonating candidates in the 2024 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at multiple examination centers. The arrests were made based on biometric fingerprint scans that detected impersonation during the exam. Nine arrests were made from centers under Laheriasarai police station, two from Sadar police station, and one from Bahadurpur police station.

According to Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy, complaints from invigilators and administrators at the examination centers prompted the arrests. FIRs have been filed against the accused, and investigations are ongoing to determine if they are part of an interstate cheating syndicate.

The CTET is a nationwide exam conducted annually for candidates seeking teaching positions in the government sector. This incident has arisen amidst broader concerns over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, which are the subject of ongoing petitions in the Supreme Court.