BMW unveils R 1300 GSA: Details

Mumbai: The BMW Motorrad has unveiled advanced version of its GS series called R 1300 GSA. The model is based on the latest R 1300 GS platform. The newly unveiled R 1300 GSA sits a step above the standard version R1300 GS, which recently launched in the Indian market.

The R 1300 GSA has been introduced in four trims – standard, Triple Black, GS Trophy and Option 719 Karakorum. Every variant gets a long list of i features as standard such as four riding modes, hill-hold assist, engine brake control, and radar-assisted safety features.

The newly launched R1300 GS comes at the price tag of Rs 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated version might hit the Indian market with a higher price tag.

The bike is powered by 1,300cc engine that produces a maximum power of 143 bhp at 7,750rpm and a peak torque of 149Nm at 6,500rpm. The bike comes with multiple riding modes, a height adjust feature, an advanced suspension setup, and has Automated Shift Assistant as standard. This helps the rider to eliminate the use of clutch manually while shifting gears. The system makes every rider smoother and easier on multiple terrains.

Interested customers can opt for optional accessories such as electronic suspension, Pro riding modes and adaptive ride height. Apart from this, the electrically adjusted side panniers and top box are also a part of the optional accessories.